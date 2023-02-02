East Grand Middle School Nordic ski team rounds out season near Vail

East Grand Middle School Nordic skiers warm up before their race Jan. 13, 2023, at YMCA Snow Mountain Ranch.

Kyle McCabe/Sky-Hi News

Luca Archie (second overall), Quinn Miller, Xia Dennis and Addison Ludwig were the top four girls skiers for East Grand Middle School during a 2.5-kilometer classic race in Minturn Saturday, Jan. 28.

For the boys team, Adrien Brower came in first overall in the race on the same course, followed by the rapidly improving Braden Opsahl who placed 10th.

The girls and boys teams each took third place in the four-team event.

Other top skiers for the girls were: Corinne Schmanke (14th), Chloe Seppala (15th), Sydney Conroy (17th), Rilee Ludwig (18th), Brianna Byrnes (21st), Kayden Valan (22nd), Zoe Sullivan (25th), Chantel Doney (26th), Julia Dugwyler (29th), Kate Huber (30th) and Priscila Rosas Valente (32nd).

Other top skiers for the boys were: Chase Fosha (12th), Owen Mccay (14th), Ben Kaune (15th), Wyatt Feeley (16th), Bryant Payne (18th), Ben Barker (20th), Reider Henry (22nd), Henri Piller (26th), Jack Dugwyler (27th) and Zachariah Callerman (28th).

The event in Minturn was the final official meet for the up-and-coming East Grand Middle School Nordic team.