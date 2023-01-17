East Grand Middle School Nordic ski team skis well on snowy home turf

East Grand Middle School Nordic skiers warm up before their race Jan. 13, 2023, at YMCA Snow Mountain Ranch.

Kyle McCabe/Sky-Hi News

East Grand Middle School’s Nordic ski team put in strong performances Friday, Jan. 13, on their home trails at Snow Mountain Ranch, with the girls taking first place and the boys finishing in third.

Top-ten classic skiing on the 3-kilometer course was put in by Sophia McGinnis Smith (second), Maia McGinnis Smith (third), Luca Archie (fourth) and Quinn Miller (eighth). Summit Middle School’s Elsie Robinson was the first-place skier on the well-groomed course, but the East Grand Middle School girls took first place in the meet.

For the boys, Adrien Brower took third place with Sean Sullivan coming in 10th. The boys took third place in the four-team meet.

Other performances by the East Grand Middle School girls in a field of 37 skiers were: Addison Ludwig (17th), Xia Dennis (18th), Riley Piller (19th), Chloe Seppala (20th), Sydney Conroy (22nd), Corinne Schmanke (24th), Rilee Ludwig (25th), Brianna Byrnes (26th), Kayden Valan (29th), Chantel Doney (32nd), Julia Dugwyler (33rd), and Priscila Rosas Valente (35th).

In a field of 38 racers, the boys had the following finishes: Zachariah Callerman (13th), Owen McCay (14th), Ben Kaune (16th), Leon Ramirez (20th), Jack Dugwyler (22nd), Wyatt Feeley (25th), Tyler Schroetlin (26th), Bryant Payne (27th), Ben Barker (29th), Braeden Opsahl (32nd), Reider Henry (33rd), and Henri Piller (34th).

The middle school ski team will be traveling to Steamboat Springs this weekend for its next league meet on Jan. 21.