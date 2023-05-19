East Grand Middle School track team wraps up successful season
Track season came to an end May 6 for the seventh and eighth graders from East Grand Middle School as they competed in their regional meet at Steamboat Springs. The team collected 15 podium spots at the meet, including six first-place finishes.
Coach Marc Loberg wrote in an email that this year’s team boasted 64 athletes and attended seven meets, traveling as far as Fairplay, Denver, Steamboat and New Castle. The eighth grade girls went undefeated in team scoring throughout the season, and the seventh grade girls and boys and eighth grade boys recorded several top-three team finishes as well.
At the regional meet, the team’s top-three finishers in individual and relay events included:
- Briell Eaton — First place in the 100-meter hurdles (17.27) and 800-meter dash (2:47.84). Second place in the 1600-meter run (6:22.84).
- Noelle Hammond — First place in the 100-meter dash (13.36), 200-meter dash (27.93) and 400 meter dash (1:04.25).
- 4×200 relay team — First place. Hammond, Eaton, Addison Ludwig and Jillian Wehmeyer (1:57.99).
- 4×400 relay team — Second place. Riley Ludwig, Jolee Paugh, Corinne S. and Layla S. (5:32.72).
- Chloe Seppala — Third place in the 800-meter dash (2:54.34).
- Jess Kohlwey — Third place in the discus throw (61-9 1/2).
- Madison Kussow — Third place in the high jump.
- Sam Lakai — Third place in the 400-meter dash (1:01.58) and 200-meter dash (28.08).
- Virgil Villup — Third place in the triple jump (33)
- 4×100 relay team — Third place. Lakai, Villup, Ezra Kee and Keenen Sego (51.34).
