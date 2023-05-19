East Grand Middle School track team wraps up successful season

East Grand Middle School track athletes (from left to right, bottom row) Jolee Paugh, Addison Ludwig, Briell Eaton, Jillian Wehmeyer, Chloe Seppala, (top row) Layla Stokeld, Madison Kussow, Rilee Ludwig, Noelle Hammond, Jess Kohlwey, Ezra Kee, Virgil Villup and Sam Lakai show off their podium-finish ribbons from the May 6 regional meet.

Marc Loberg/Courtesy photo

Track season came to an end May 6 for the seventh and eighth graders from East Grand Middle School as they competed in their regional meet at Steamboat Springs. The team collected 15 podium spots at the meet, including six first-place finishes.

Coach Marc Loberg wrote in an email that this year’s team boasted 64 athletes and attended seven meets, traveling as far as Fairplay, Denver, Steamboat and New Castle. The eighth grade girls went undefeated in team scoring throughout the season, and the seventh grade girls and boys and eighth grade boys recorded several top-three team finishes as well.

At the regional meet, the team’s top-three finishers in individual and relay events included: