East Grand names three superintendent finalists

The East Grand School District Board of Education has narrowed down the top three picks for the district’s next superintendent.

On Tuesday, the board named the three finalists as Brad Ray, Dawn Pare and Eric Owen.

Ray is currently serving as the superintendent for the Garfield County School District 16. According to reporting by the Post Independent , Ray tendered his resignation with the district in November, effective June 30, citing in part the demands of the job.

Garfield County School District 16 serves the Parachute and Battlement Mesa area with about 6,500 students. Ray has been superintendent for the district for four years, after a year as the assistant superintendent at District 16, along with prior assistant superintendent experience at Garfield Re-2 and Roaring Fork Schools.

Pare has been an assistant superintendent at Weld County School District Re-1 since July, according to her LinkedIn profile. Prior to that, she was the district’s chief academic officer for two and a half years and the director of personnel for four and a half years.

Weld Re-1 has six schools and about 2,000 students serving the Gilcrest, LaSalle and Platteville areas.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Owen has been the principal at Mountainside Elementary, part of the Fountain Fort Carson School District, for eight years. The school has about 450 students in the Fort Carson area.

Early next month, the three candidates will conduct interviews with the school board and committee groups with the board expected to make a final decision on Feb. 15.

Current Superintendent Frank Reeves is retiring from the district after six years, with his last day to be June 30. The next superintendent’s tenure is expected to begin July 1.