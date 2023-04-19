East Grand school board adjusts public comment procedure

The East Grand School District's office in Granby sits under a blue sky in September, 2022.

Kyle McCabe/Sky-Hi News

After a parent voiced concerns about the board’s public comment procedure at its March 21 board meeting, the East Grand School District Board of Education decided to amend its meeting schedules going forward April 4.

The board has placed the opportunity for public comment at the start of its meetings, after a few non-action items like roll call, the pledge of allegiance and celebrations.

The parent’s complaint in March centered around the fact that commenters may not know much about a later agenda item until the board discusses it, and with public comment up front, had no opportunity to comment on new information they heard during the board’s discussion.

Board President Ed Raegner suggested having public comment at the end of the meeting, right before the superintendent’s report. Another board member pointed out that commenters would not be able to provide input before the board voted on action items under that arrangement.

One board member suggested allowing public comment after the presentation or discussion, but before the vote, for each item. Superintendent Brad Ray said he has seen school boards handle public comments in many ways, and allowing comment during each item “has not always ran smoothly.”

Ray also suggested having a larger conversation about the structure of board meetings after the district finishes its strategic planning.

The board decided on having a public comment period at the start of the meeting, where it currently sits, and another one at the end, before the superintendent’s report.

“We’ll give that a test drive until we get our strategic planning in place,” Raegner said.

Other business: