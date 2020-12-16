East Grand school board delays vote on sex ed

The East Grand Board of Education has again delayed a vote to adopt a new sexual education curriculum that would align the school district with state law.

A decision on the curriculum known as 3Rs — short for Rights, Respect and Responsibility — has been repeatedly delayed since October after being recommended by a school committee.

Earlier this month, the school board approved a limited pilot program for ninth-graders only as the board talked about continuing discussions at Tuesday’s meeting. Previously, the board wanted a roundup detailing how the committee decided on this curriculum compared to the other state-approved curricula.

Instead, the discussion and action were removed from Tuesday night’s agenda.

“With all the stuff that’s been going on, talking with pretty much all of (the board) and several members of the community, we feel it would be best to push off this vote and delve back into this from the beginning,” School Board President Ed Raegner said before the board unanimously voted to remove the discussion.

The curriculum first came to the board in October after it was realized that the committee-recommended instruction never made it to the school board for approval. The new curriculum must be in accordance with state guidelines and comes with some attached grant funding to cover the training and implementation of the program.

The board has previously hesitated to make a decision after hearing concerns from parents and the public. Most have been about the curriculum’s approach to sexual orientation and gender identity, especially with how the lessons are taught to younger students.

The next school board meeting is scheduled for Jan. 5.