East Grand School Board opts out of state employee leave plan

The East Grand School District's office in Granby sits under a blue sky in September, 2022.

Kyle McCabe/Sky-Hi News

The East Grand School Board followed the example of Granby and Grand Lake by opting out of Colorado’s Family and Medical Leave Insurance program for district employees at their meeting Tuesday night.

The state program looks to give Colorado workers access to paid leave for familial or medical issues. Government entities have the ability to opt out of the plan, which means the employer does not have to pay premiums for their employees, but employees can still choose to participate individually.

East Grand Superintendent Brad Ray said other districts that are similar in size to East Grand have declined participation as well. Board President Ed Raegner mentioned the burdensome paperwork associated with the program as one of the drawbacks of participation.

“If we were a district of 30,000 people — 30,000 students — it might be different in terms of being able to manage to do what we have to do,” Ray said. “I think you’re looking at most small governmental agencies that are taking that option.”

The board members voted unanimously to fully opt out of the program. The state will require the district to revisit their participation status every eight years.

