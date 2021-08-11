East Grand school board president resigns due to technicality

Ed Raegner



The East Grand School District board president has tendered his resignation after discovering his residence sits just outside the district he represents.

Board President Ed Raegner was appointed four years ago as the District 4 school board director in East Grand and named board president.

East Grand’s six board of education members each represent a different segment of the school district. District 4 encompasses the southeast segment of the school district including the Fraser and Winter Park areas east of US Highway 40.

While revisiting district maps due to the upcoming election for the school board, Raegner and Superintendent Frank Reeves realized that Raegner actually lives about a block outside District 4 in District 3.

East Grand School District Lines.pdf

“It was a mistake made four years ago,” Reeves said, adding the Raegner was appointed to his position after the District 4 role was vacated between election cycles. “… I’m sure it was just never checked close enough.”

In an email to district staff, Raegner took responsibility for the error.

By statute, Raegner has to resign immediately. His resignation will be effective at Tuesday’s school board meeting, when the board accepts his resignation.

“I sincerely apologize to everybody,” Raegner said over the phone Wednesday. “I represented the people in District 4 always to the best of my abilities and with their best interests at heart.”

According to Reeves, the district’s attorney said this type of situation is not uncommon on school boards with director districts, where board members are elected to represent various districts rather than the school district at large.

“Lines move and change and they get kind of fuzzy in places,” Reeves said. “We have thoroughly checked and made sure he is not in District 4. He is in District 3, so he will have to resign.”

Raegner said he is proud of his time as school board president and credits the teachers and staff at East Grand with the accomplishments of the district.

“In my time on the board, we have accomplished so much, but as is always the case, there is still so much to do,” Raegner said. “I have said so many times and will say in departure, the board does strong work but the faculty and staff is what makes our schools great.”

The District 3 seat is currently held by Vice President Angel Higginbotham and up for election this fall.