East Grand School District update: Capitalizing on our local opportunities

Granby preschoolers at Thum Pumpkin Patch.

I am amazed at how many educational and competitive opportunities happen outside the brick and mortar school buildings in Grand County. We live in an area that offers incredible beauty, opportunity, activity and wonder. The teachers and staff at East Grand capitalize on these opportunities to partner and compete. Applause to our staff and communities for offering terrific partnerships and opportunities for students to learn lessons that will last a lifetime. Below are just a few of our schools’ recent celebrations. There are many daily opportunities just like these.

Student interns learn by doing

One of Middle Park High School interns.

Middle Park High School student interns are learning about plumbing, teaching, veterinary medicine, non-profits, radio, journalism, real estate and dental hygiene. Thank you to Prather Plumbing, Ms. Stine at GES, Mr. Boor at EGMS, Dr. Brooks, Grand County Rural Health Network, KFFR, Sky Hi News, Monica Anderson, Lisa Waldorf, Amanda Solomon and Granby Dental.

For more information on these, visit GomeGrownTalentCO.org/cohort-1/east-grand .

Preschoolers build a greenhouse and visit a pumpkin patch

Fraser preschoolers learning to garden.

On Oct. 6, the preschoolers at Fraser Valley Elementary helped construct a small greenhouse on their playground. Soon we will paint rocks to represent the fruits and vegetables we want to plant in the spring. We want to give a huge thanks to Christina Kohler and Page Carpenter with Nurture

With Nature, who designed and facilitated this awesome project for our kids.

Granby preschoolers took a walking field trip to the Thum Pumpkin Patch. We had a wonderful time finding pumpkins and taking tractor rides. Thank you Ashley and Nathan Thum for sharing your wonderful pumpkin patch with us.

Middle Park High Schoolers braved the rain on their annual fall backpacking trip.

Middle Park High School Crew students braved rain for our annual backpacking trip and had a blast!

Rainy weather couldn’t dampen the spirits of the Middle Park High School Crew who joined in on the annual backpacking trip. Everyone who went reported having an great time.

Members of the Middle Park boys cross-country team.

Cross-country boys and girls scored big in races

In the 5K, Middle Park High School boys cross-country team took first place with Dane Jensen, Eli Boomer, Mica Lakai and Calvin Ciccarelli as top-10 finishers. Two Middle Park High School girls made the top 10 with Josie Nance securing the first place win and Kylie Boomer in sixth place.

Middle Park Middle School boys and girls both ran away with wins in the 3K. Top finishers for the boys included Ethan Merrick with an impressive 11:43 time, followed by Coyer Yurich and Ben Kaune finishing second and third. Briell Eaton-Ahrens and Harper Bishop led the girls with times of 13:50 and 13:57 respectively. Jillian Wehmeyer, Chloe Seppala, and Riley Ludwig rounded out the top five spots.