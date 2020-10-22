East Grand Schools thankful for firefighters
Great Happenings this week in East Grand schools.
• Our hearts, thoughts and prayers go out to all of our East Grand community during the East Troublesome Fire. We know that together we will get through this.
• Here is a message from district office employee Juli Sanders on Monday: We live on Country Road 21 and sadly we too have a front row view of this fire.
Thursday evening, after evacuating our livestock, the girls made this sign for the countless first responders that continue to travel our road day and night. Without them, I cannot imagine what our country would look like. Thank you, first responders!
• East Grand Middle School flag football is in its final week. We had 50 players, and EGMS is starting up intramural seventh and eighth grade girls volleyball next week (I hope). Let’s keep our kids active and having fun.
• Granby Elementary held a school-wide decorate a pumpkin as your favorite storybook contest. There were 80 entries from all grade levels and staff.
Many were accompanied by the books they represent. Everyone put a great deal of thought and creativity in their entries and the judging will take place this week with winners announced next week. Books and Halloween treats will be presented to the winners as prizes.
