East Grand seats new school board

After swearing in two board members, the East Grand School District approved a new map for director districts based on 2020 population data.

East Grand School District/Courtesy graphic

The East Grand School District said goodbye to two school board members and welcomed back another on Tuesday.

Angel Higginbotham and Shaul Hagen left the board following this month’s election. Higginbotham, who has served on the board for eight years, was term-limited. Hagen had been on the board for over two years and did not run for re-election.

Ed Raegner, who previously had to resign due to a technicality, replaced Higginbotham. It was discovered in August that Raegner’s home sat just outside the district he was representing, so Raegner had to vacate his post as president of the school board.

Incumbent Chris Raines was also up for election this month and ran unopposed. Raegner and Raines were sworn in Tuesday night.

The board then appointed Raegner to be the school board president again. Becky Jacobson was named vice president, Trevor Corbin as secretary and Chris Raines as treasurer.

East Grand has a director district board, meaning each of the six board members lives in and represents a different portion of the school district. Also Tuesday, the board approved a new director district map.

The map was revised to align with the 2020 Census. By law, each director district should represent a fairly even population of the 12,564 people who live in the East Grand School District — equal to around 2,094 people per district.

The former map, based on 2010 population data, was thrown off with the new population numbers. Districts 2, 3 and 4 representing the Fraser and Winter Park areas grew in population while Districts 1, 5 and 6 covering the Hot Sulphur Springs, Granby and Grand Lake areas dropped in population.

To rectify this, the districts with less population grew to even out the numbers. The redistricting was done without displacing any of the current board members.

As of Tuesday, Director District 6 is officially vacant. The board has 90 days to fill that seat, which represents Grand Lake and surrounding areas.

East Grand Superintendent Frank Reeves said a few people have expressed interest in the position. The school district will begin advertising the vacancy next month.

See the new director district map:

East Grand 2021 Director District Map.pdf