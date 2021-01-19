East Grand superintendent eyes retirement in 2022
East Grand Superintendent Frank Reeves will announce his departure from the district at Tuesday’s school board meeting.
Once approved by the board of education, Reeves’ resignation would become effective June 30, and he would stay for the transition into the 2021-22 school year, making his final day June 30, 2022.
Reached over the phone, Reeves said his departure comes from no underlying issues except for his desire to retire.
“I’m ready to be done,” he said. “By the end of next year, I will have well over 30 years in education and I want to enjoy my retirement while I’m still healthy.”
Reeves has been the superintendent for East Grand School District since 2016.
