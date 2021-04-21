East Grand to purchase land for possible elementary school

East Grand School District is under contract to buy a parcel of land district officials hope could someday be the home of a new school.

On Tuesday, the school board approved moving forward with the purchase of the property next door to the district’s bus barn. The five-acre property at 296 County Road 611 will cost the school district $799,000, and the closing date is scheduled for June 30.

The hope is that this location can be used to build a replacement building for Granby Elementary, which Superintendent Frank Reeves explained has reached capacity.

“We’re plum full in Granby,” Reeves said over the phone Wednesday. “We can’t really add a classroom. We can’t add a teacher because there’s no place to put them. That’s the way that building is. We’ve remodeled and restructured even in the time I’ve been here to make more room, and just plain and simple, we’re out.”

The closing date could be extended because East Grand has to look at survey work, drainage, soil samples and traffic flow to ensure the location is a good fit for a new elementary school.

Funds for the property will come from the district’s money in lieu of land fund. Money in lieu of land is a sort of fee paid by developers to mitigate the impact their new properties will have on the school system, and the district can use that money to improve school infrastructure.

If the location turns out to not be ideal, the district has the option to not close on the property.

However, if the sale goes through, the property comes with a modular home that the district will need to decide what to do with. Additionally, East Grand always has the option to resell the land.

Reeves emphasized that building a new school would be done in partnership with the community, including the property’s neighbors.

“Anytime we’re thinking about moving or building a school, we will work with the community members to make it as right as possible,” Reeves said.