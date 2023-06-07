East Troublesome burn scar and most of Grand County in flash flood watch today

A map from the National Weather Service's website that shows most of Grand County under a flash flood watch from 12-9 p.m. Wednesday.

National Weather Service/Courtesy image

The National Weather Service published an alert at 2:35 a.m. Wednesday that a flash flood watch will be in effect in portions of the central and north central Colorado mountains from noon to 9 p.m.

The flash flood watch includes the East Troublesome, Williams Fork and Mullen burn areas, and the alert states that heavy rainfall is expected in and out of the burn scars, which could cause flash flooding in flood-prone areas as well as debris flows in burn areas.

Stronger thunderstorms could produce up to 1 inch of rain in 30 minutes, according to the alert. Residents should monitor forecasts and be prepared to take action if a flash flood warning is issued.