East Troublesome burn scar receives flood advisory
The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory for eastern portions of the East Troublesome burn area at 3:49 p.m. that will last until 5:15 p.m. It is the second flood advisory in the last two days.
The advisory expects minor flooding of small creeks, streams and ditches, as well as possible rock slides. The weather service listed Trail Creek, the Colorado River, Willow Creek, Lower Stillwater Creek, Gold Run and Soda Creek as areas expected to be impacted. It advises drivers to avoid flooded roads.
