East Troublesome burn scar under flash flood watch





The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for the East Troublesome Fire and Cameron Peak Fire burn scars beginning noon through 8 p.m. today.

Forecasters warn excessive runoff from slow moving and heavy rain may cause flash flooding of creeks and streams, roads and roadside culverts. The heavy rains could also trigger rock slides or debris flows, especially in burned areas.

It is important for people to be aware of their positions relative to streams, rivers or creeks, which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should pay close attention to rapidly changing weather conditions and avoid streams or creeks if thunderstorms develop.

The threat will lessen through the week, but the East Troublesome burn scar remains at increased risk of flash flooding through Saturday.

A flash flood watch is issued when conditions are favorable for a specific hazardous weather event to occur. A watch does not mean flooding will occur, but it is possible.

Alternatively, a flash flood warning is issued when the hazardous weather event is imminent or already happening.