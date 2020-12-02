East Troublesome Fire 100% contained
Colorado’s second largest fire in history, the East Troublesome Fire, has been declared 100% contained, according to fire officials.
Pockets of heat still exist within the fire perimeter, but officials say they don’t threaten the existing containment lines.
The East Troublesome Fire burned 193,812 acres after starting on Oct. 14. The cause remains under investigation.
The East Troublesome ultimately burned over 500 structures across US Highway 34 and CO Highway 125.
Grand County’s other large wildfire this season, the Williams Fork Fire, was declared controlled on Monday, which means no pockets of heat were found within the fire perimeter.
The Williams Fork Fire started on Aug. 14 and burned 14,333 acres. Its cause also remains under investigation.
