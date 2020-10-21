East Troublesome Fire crosses CO 125
The East Troublesome Fire crossed Colorado Highway 125 at Cabin Creek on Wednesday with more than 19,086 acres burned and the fire moving south into the Kinney Creek drainage.
On Wednesday, 295 firefighters were working the blaze, which remains 10% contained.
The areas west of Colorado Highway 125, from US Highway 40 to milepost 5, and north of US 40, from CO 125 west to Drowsy Water Ranch were evacuated Tuesday evening.
For the latest information on evacuation and pre-evacuation areas, sign up for CodeRED alerts via the app or at gcemergency.com.
Crews are focused on the northwest and southern flanks of the fire by reinforcing dozer lines and strengthening containment.
Air resources are being utilized whenever possible on the northwest, while hoses and sprinklers are being set up around structures along the CO 125 and US Highway 40 corridors.
According to fire officials, smoke from the northwest and southeast fire fronts will shade out the northeastern finger of the fire, which should slow growth toward CO 125.
A new incident command team will take over at 6 a.m. Thursday.
Red Flag conditions continue to be in the forecast, with strong winds, low humidity and warmer temperatures aiding fire behavior.
The fire has been active over the past few days, thanks in part to unfavorable weather conditions, which are forecast to begin shifting to cooler temperatures and potential snow next week.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grand County make the Sky-Hi News' work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User