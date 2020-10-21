East Troublesome Fire crosses CO 125

Layered smoke on the morning of Oct. 21 looking east from Old Park subdivision.

Courtesy Eldon Holland

The East Troublesome Fire crossed Colorado Highway 125 at Cabin Creek on Wednesday with more than 19,086 acres burned and the fire moving south into the Kinney Creek drainage.

On Wednesday, 295 firefighters were working the blaze, which remains 10% contained.

The areas west of Colorado Highway 125, from US Highway 40 to milepost 5, and north of US 40, from CO 125 west to Drowsy Water Ranch were evacuated Tuesday evening.

For the latest information on evacuation and pre-evacuation areas, sign up for CodeRED alerts via the app or at gcemergency.com.

Crews are focused on the northwest and southern flanks of the fire by reinforcing dozer lines and strengthening containment.

Air resources are being utilized whenever possible on the northwest, while hoses and sprinklers are being set up around structures along the CO 125 and US Highway 40 corridors.

According to fire officials, smoke from the northwest and southeast fire fronts will shade out the northeastern finger of the fire, which should slow growth toward CO 125.

A new incident command team will take over at 6 a.m. Thursday.

Red Flag conditions continue to be in the forecast, with strong winds, low humidity and warmer temperatures aiding fire behavior.

The fire has been active over the past few days, thanks in part to unfavorable weather conditions, which are forecast to begin shifting to cooler temperatures and potential snow next week.