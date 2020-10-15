East Troublesome Fire explodes to 3,700 acres overnight

Overnight and into Thursday, the East Troublesome Fire exploded to 3,700 acres thanks in part to string winds.

Courtesy Grand County Sheriff’s Office

Update 11:30 a.m.: Strong winds have grown the East Troublesome Fire to 3,700 acres north of US Highway 40.

Overnight the fire grew from around 15-20 acres to 400 acres before exploding to 3,700 Thursday morning.

Original story: The East Troublesome Fire that broke out Wednesday afternoon has grown to 400 Thursday acres north of Parshall near Big Horn Park subdivision with wind and low humidity allowing for the expansion.

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office issued mandatory evacuation orders for the Big Horn Park subdivision and anyone living on County Road 21 north of CR 213, including CR 21, 214 and 217.

Pre-evacuation orders have been issued for CR 21 south of CR 213, including CR 21, 213 and 212, and north of US Highway 40 from Byers Canyon to CO Highway 125, west of CO 125 from US 40 to milepost 10, not including Hot Sulphur Springs.

Areas A and B are under mandatory evacuation and areas C and D are on pre-evacuation.

Grand County Sheriff Brett Schroetlin said the weather conditions have not been favorable, leading to the evacuations.

“These winds are dangerous, they change at a moments notice, as you can see,” he said in an online update Wednesday night.

Evacuees were directed to go to the Kremmling Fairgrounds to check in.

The fire is burning in national forest land and it’s unclear what caused it at this time.