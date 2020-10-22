East Troublesome Fire grew 100,000 acres Wednesday
The East Troublesome Fire ran about 20 miles Wednesday night and Thursday morning as the blaze ballooned to 125,602 acres.
A Type 1 team took over command of the fire at 6 a.m. this morning. In a morning update, fire officials said the fire grew about 100,000 acres with the available fuels quickly spreading flames into difficult terrain north of Granby and into Rocky Mountain National Park.
The rapid movement of the blaze led to hundreds of evacuations along US Highway 34 north of US 40, including Grand Lake.
“Really an amazing amount of fire spread yesterday,” said Noel Livingston, the incident commander.
He added that today’s efforts will be largely focused on evacuations and protection of structures and community while there’s little relief in the immediate weather forecast.
“Unfortunately, today is another fire day,” Livingston said, adding that the fire management team anticipates another day of large growth.
