Fire info, how to help

How to help

The Winter Park & Fraser Chamber is working with the Grand Foundation to raise funds for the Grand County Wildfire Emergency Fund.

“Together, we can amplify our community’s call for help,” said Catherine Ross, the Chamber’s executive director, as they announced the new fund.

Also,Grand County Outbreaks for Kindness, at Fraser Elementary, is processing ready-to-eat, single-serving foods and clothing. They are also organizing volunteers as well as restaurants offering food to evacuees.

“As we face this emergency together, we are sending everyone working to keep our community safe love and light,” Ross added. “We are eternally thankful and grateful for their work and sacrifices.”