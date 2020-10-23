Fire info, how to help
For info on the East Troublesome Fire:
• inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7242/
• East Troublesome Fire Facebook page
• Grand County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page
The Winter Park & Fraser Chamber is working with the Grand Foundation to raise funds for the Grand County Wildfire Emergency Fund.
“Together, we can amplify our community’s call for help,” said Catherine Ross, the Chamber’s executive director, as they announced the new fund.
Also,Grand County Outbreaks for Kindness, at Fraser Elementary, is processing ready-to-eat, single-serving foods and clothing. They are also organizing volunteers as well as restaurants offering food to evacuees.
“As we face this emergency together, we are sending everyone working to keep our community safe love and light,” Ross added. “We are eternally thankful and grateful for their work and sacrifices.”
