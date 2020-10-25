East Troublesome Fire up to 10% containment

Despite strong winds throughout the day Saturday, the East Troublesome Fire only grew to 192,560 acres and containment has increased to 10%.

Cooler temperatures and moderate fire behavior assisted fire crews in getting to all of the areas they needed to on Saturday. Incident Commander Noel Livingston called it a “good day for the firefighter and a good day for the community,” in a Sunday morning briefing.

Firefighters were able to build containment on the western and southern flanks of the fire, while structure protection continues around the Grand Lake area. However, wind grounded most aerial operations on Saturday.

“We’re very focused on working to get those to a condition to where people can get back into their homes,” Livingston said.

Sunday’s forecast includes snow, but early Sunday morning, the fire hadn’t seen any moisture. Cooler temperatures are predicted to roll in by Sunday evening, which should affect fire behavior, Livingston said.