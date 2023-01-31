Eastbound US Highway 40 by Henderson Mine Road closed due to avalanche
An avalanche has closed eastbound U.S. Highway 40 at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, between Robins Roost and Henderson Mine Road 5 to 6 miles east of Winter Park. This closure is from Mile Point 240 to Mile Point 241. CDOT posted on COTrip.org that drivers should be expect delays until the road is cleared. A CDOT spokesperson stated at 7:45 p.m. that the road is expected to reopen in over an hour.
