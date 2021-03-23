Ed Moyer named Grand County manager

Grand County commissioners have approved a contract with Ed Moyer that will make him the new county manager.

On Tuesday, all three commissioners agreed that Moyer, who has served as assistant county manager for nine years, was the best fit for the position.

“I think he will provide stability to our county — much needed stability,” Commissioner Kris Manguso said.

Moyer has been serving as interim county manager since December when commissioners voted to remove Kate McIntire from the position she held for 21 months. This was not the first time Moyer served as county manager in an interim capacity, having done it twice previously during transitions between other county managers.

“I appreciate this opportunity and this support. It means a lot,” Moyer said to the commissioners. “We have great departments and very dedicated employees. I look forward to continuing to provide that stability to this organization and especially our taxpayers, our citizens and visitors of this county.”

Commissioners voted unanimously in favor of the employment contract. Moyer’s annual salary will be $150,000, which is an increase from the $135,000 salary McIntire received.

Commissioners also directed Moyer to begin the process to fill the now open position of assistant county manager.