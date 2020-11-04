Edge moves to Rankin in Senate District 8 race
Republican incumbent Bob Rankin lead by 228 votes Wednesday morning with more than 80,000 counted in the Colorado Senate District 8 race.
Vote tallies reported by counties to the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office as of 8:30 a.m. Wednesday gave Rankin 50.1% of the vote, compared to 49.8% for Hanlon.
Hanlon had been leading in the count with early voting totals, but he saw that lead evaporate as more votes came in.
Senate District 8 includes Garfield, Moffat, Rio Blanco, Routt, Grand, Jackson and Summit counties.
Counting votes in Grand County stopped early Wednesday morning and will resume later in the day. As of Wednesday morning, Grand County voters favored Rankin by 287 votes.
