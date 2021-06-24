 Egg-citing hatch | SkyHiNews.com
Egg-citing hatch

Amy Golden
  

The second chick of this year’s Grand Lake osprey brood hatches Wednesday, farthest from the camera. Its oldest sibling, which hatched Monday, sits in the front next to the final egg. Grand Lake resident Kent Roorda shares the live stream of the osprey family and explained that there is no way to determine the sex of the chicks until they have developed their adult feathers, usually around 50 days after birth. Watch the ospreys live at http://www.skyhinews.com/grand-lake-osprey-camera/.
Courtesy Kent Roorda

 

