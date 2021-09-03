Eggleston wins Grand Lake Men’s Golf championship
Jack Eggleston won the 2021 Grand Lake Men’s Golf Club championship, pulling away to win the tournament by 10 strokes on Aug. 26.
Eggleston’s low net total of 135 over two days beat a field that included runnerup Doug Johnson at 145, Todd Mayfield at 148 and Jim Thompson at 150.
Eggleston, who has been the tournament director of the Grand Lake men’s club for five years, was elected president for the 2022 season. He replaced Lorin Nessan, who stepped down after six years as president.
In the low gross competition, Greg Hansen was a repeat champion, shooting 160. Doug Johnson was next at 169, followed by Stewart Schwensen at 170 and Bernie McGinn at 171.
In the third flight, Jim Thompson and Gary Littlefield finished first and second, respectively.
