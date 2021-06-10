EGMS boys track wins regional crown; girls team takes second
East Grand Middle School track completed an outstanding season at the Northwest Middle School Track Regional Championships in Craig on May 28.
The boys team wrapped up an undefeated season and was crowned regional champions. The girls team placed second.
Also, Leo Zuniga added to his EGMS school record-breaking performance this season. Earlier in the year, he beat Chris Bernal’s 2003 long jump record with a jump of 17 feet, 9 inches.
Zungia added his name to the record board a second time in the 200 meter dash by running the race in 24.56 seconds and capturing Zac Peterson’s 2004 record.
Regional Runners-up
Sydney Solomon — 1600 meters, 800 meters
Eli Boomer — triple jump
Alana Krueger — 100 meter hurdles
Silas Montandon — 100 meter hurdles
Jack Wadlington — 400 meters
Girls 4×100 Relay — Carrie Trzupek, Anna Lantermans, Abbie Verdejo, Alana Krueger
Regional Champions
Josie Nance — 1,600 meters
Jack Wadlington — 1,600 meters
Leo Zuniga — long jump, 100 meters, 200 meters
Boys 4×400 Relay — Luke Paugh, Jack Wadlington, Skyler Kerber, Marqes Pasillas
Girls 4×400 Relay — Anna Lantermans, Peyton Fosha, Josie Nance, Sydney Solomon
Peyton Fosha — 400 meters
