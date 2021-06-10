EGMS boys track wins regional crown; girls team takes second

The boys track team from East Grand Middle School won the regional title this year and the girls team took second. The Cubs’ regional qualifiers are pictured here.

Courtesy EGMS

East Grand Middle School track completed an outstanding season at the Northwest Middle School Track Regional Championships in Craig on May 28.

The boys team wrapped up an undefeated season and was crowned regional champions. The girls team placed second.

Also, Leo Zuniga added to his EGMS school record-breaking performance this season. Earlier in the year, he beat Chris Bernal’s 2003 long jump record with a jump of 17 feet, 9 inches.

Zungia added his name to the record board a second time in the 200 meter dash by running the race in 24.56 seconds and capturing Zac Peterson’s 2004 record.

Leo Zuniga captured two records at East Grand Middle School this track season, one in the long jump and another in the 200 meter dash.

Courtesy EGMS

Regional Runners-up

Sydney Solomon — 1600 meters, 800 meters

Eli Boomer — triple jump

Alana Krueger — 100 meter hurdles

Silas Montandon — 100 meter hurdles

Jack Wadlington — 400 meters

Girls 4×100 Relay — Carrie Trzupek, Anna Lantermans, Abbie Verdejo, Alana Krueger

Regional Champions

Josie Nance — 1,600 meters

Jack Wadlington — 1,600 meters

Leo Zuniga — long jump, 100 meters, 200 meters

Boys 4×400 Relay — Luke Paugh, Jack Wadlington, Skyler Kerber, Marqes Pasillas

Girls 4×400 Relay — Anna Lantermans, Peyton Fosha, Josie Nance, Sydney Solomon

Peyton Fosha — 400 meters