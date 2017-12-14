EGSD welcomes new board member, to represent Grand Lake

East Grand School District welcomed a new member to the Board of Education last month after Grand Lake area resident Jean Cross was sworn into the seat previously held by longtime Board member Phyllis Price, who chose to end her tenure on the board this fall.

Cross enters her new role with a wealth of professional experience stemming from roughly 40 years in the education profession.

A graduate of the University of Nebraska, Cross has served in a wide range of roles, as a former English and Latin teacher to instructional coach, to serving as an assistant principal. She also holds a Ph.D in curriculum instruction and administration.

Despite her extensive background however, Cross said she will be focusing on the "big picture" while on the board.

"My strong interests are school climate, communication and involvement with parents, and sustaining quality that East Grand has achieved," Cross said. "I think the district has impressive scores and excellent teachers."

Cross said she stepped forward to join the board when there was no immediate successor for Price.

"There needs to be a voice representing Grand Lake," Cross said. "There are people here who care a lot about education and many retired educators (who) want to see the best going forward."

Cross ran unopposed during this fall's school board election, as did the the three other members, Phil Brooks, Angel DeCicco and Ed Raegner.