El Rancho victors of adult indoor soccer league’s final tournament
The Granby Recreation Department’s adult soccer league had their final spring season tournaments last month on May 19 and 26. The first place team was El Rancho (undefeated this season), and the second place team was Sons of Pitches.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.
El Rancho victors of adult indoor soccer league’s final tournament
The Granby Recreation Department’s adult soccer league had their final spring season tournaments last month on May 19 and 26. The first place team was El Rancho (undefeated this season), and the second place team…