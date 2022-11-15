 El Rancho wins first place in Granby Recreation Department’s fall soccer tournament | SkyHiNews.com
El Rancho wins first place in Granby Recreation Department’s fall soccer tournament

El Rancho was victorious in the Granby Adult Soccer League's 2-day fall tournament.
Granby Recreation Department/Courtesy Photo

The Granby Recreation Department has posted the results of its two-day fall soccer tournament, which was held on Oct. 27 and Nov. 3.

According to the final tournament standings, El Rancho placed first, and Fraser United FC placed second.

The following standings are listed with wins, losses and ties, respectively: El Rancho​​​: 4​-1-​0; Fraser United FC​​: 3-1-​1; Vision Clan: ​​​3-​2-0; Lions: ​​​​2-​2​-1; Mazisos Tigers: ​​​2​-3​-0; Transformers:​ ​​0-​5​-0.

Second place tournament winners, Fraser United FC.
Granby Recreation Department/Courtesy Photo

Community
