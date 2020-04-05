Election 2020: Kremmling candidates, ballot info
On Tuesday, Kremmling residents will decide three town board members and whether to allow retail marijuana in the town.
Four candidates are running for the three town board positions, including Jim Miller, Peter Moschonas, Dave Sammons and Jason Wikberg. Both Sammons and Wikberg are incumbents, while Miller and Moschonas would be new to the board.
When the Sky-Hi News reached out to the candidates, only Jim Miller responded. His candidate profile is below:
Jim Miller
Background: I grew up in Kremmling and graduated from West Grand High School. I took a many year vacation from Kremmling. In that time I lived in Phoenix, Greeley, and Denver, made a family, and came to a realization that “city life” was no place to raise a family. In late 2006, I moved my family and business back home. My parents have been residents of Kremmling for 41 years and have retired here. I have owned and operated two different businesses while in Kremmling – a computer service and repair business, and because of a cancer battle for my wife, first an electronics recycling “fundraiser” that became a business.
Support Local Journalism
Community Involvement: Beyond being a small business owner and running a recycling company in an attempt to keep Kremmling (and Grand County) green, I have applied my resources to help with the mud races for 4-H/Fair Queen. I have also been a vendor to Kremmling, which gives me a unique insight as to the business side of town government.
Campaign platform: Running to be a Town Trustee of Kremmling has little to do with pride or notoriety for me. I’m not seeking this position to benefit myself and my interests. I’m running because the people of Kremmling, residents and business owners, need a voice and someone that will stand with them. Kremmling needs to get involved in the “Grand” projects with the other communities and stop practicing isolationism. Kremmling’s economy needs to grow with the future, not against it.
Ballot Questions
Two other questions on the ballot both focus on retail marijuana and sales in town.
The big question residents will vote on is whether to lift the town’s ban on retail marijuana shops. The other question pertains only if the ban is lifted and would ask residents whether they want to tax retail marijuana at a 5% special tax rate and give the town board the ability to raise it up to 10% without having to return to the voters.
With the current coronavirus pandemic, the ballot drop-off box has moved to the CSU Extension Hall and is open 24 hours. Ballots must be turned in by 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grand County make the Sky-Hi News' work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.