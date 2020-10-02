Election 2020Granby candidate profiles

Josh Hardy



On Nov. 3, Granby voters will be asked to vote for three trustees and mayor. Josh Hardy is running for mayor unopposed. The responses below were submitted by the candidates.

Mayor

Josh Hardy

Background: I was born and raised in Granby, and graduated from Middle Park High School in the spring of 1997. My wife Bethany and I were married in the spring of 2012. The fall of 2012 Bethany and her two sons, Trevor and Trystan, moved to Granby permanently. Since then Bethany and I have been blessed with two more sons, Kullen and Wyatt. I have worked at Granby Sanitation for over five and a half years as a certified wastewater operator. Bethany works part time for Changes Thrift Store and stays at home with our boys.

Community involvement: I currently serve as a trustee for Granby, and acting mayor in the absence of Mayor Pro Tem Shaw. I chair economic development, public safety, and serve on the admin committee. I serve as a board member for the Granby Chamber of Commerce. I am also the Executive Director for the MPHS Alumni Association.

Campaign Platform: Granby has seen a lot of growth and projects recently. It’s important to see Granby and these projects continue to grow and move forward responsibly. With my experience and knowledge on the board, and my time within our community I feel transitioning from Trustee to Mayor makes the best sense for our town.

Trustees — Three open seats

Kristie DeLay

Background: A Colorado native, I grew up in Elizabeth and graduated from Metropolitan State University with a degree in history. I began working in the nonprofit world and have enjoyed a varied career ranging from health and safety education, advertising sales, kitchen design and now real estate (with a few stops in between)! My family is my purpose and seeing my sons’ successes in sports and academics is both humbling and awesome. There’s no place I’d rather be than cheering them on!

Community involvement: I serve on various boards and committees including PetPals, Rotary Club of Granby, Grand County Board of Realtors and the Granby Chamber. I have also coached high school volleyball and other youth sports; and am currently volunteering with the high school football team. I own a business in Granby.

Campaign platform: I love to be hands-on with what drives me: making our community successful; and feel the trustee position is as hands-on as one can get in public service. My goals are to improve communication with residents, protect property owner’s rights, support local businesses and find real solutions to affordable housing.

Chris Michalowski

Background: I’m from Eaton, Colorado and have lived in Granby for the past eight years. I’m married with two young daughters. I attended Western State College and graduated in 2004 with a degree in Business and Outdoor Recreation. After college I worked in Estes Park as a professional climbing guide for five years. I then worked for eight years in the mining industry for a geophysical surveying company based out of Reno, NV. I currently work for Mountain Parks Electric as a power use advisor. My family loves living in Granby because of its small town character and recreation opportunities.

Community involvement: I volunteer as a coach for the Never Summer Senders, Grand County’s youth climbing team. It’s been really fun seeing local kids progress as they become stronger both physically and mentally.

Campaign platform: Affordable housing, downtown vitality and healthy infrastructure. Working class people should have opportunities for home ownership. I would like to see downtown continue to improve with an emphasis on walkability. My background in recreation would be an asset as the trail network at Granby Trails is developed.

Natascha O’Flaherty

Background: I am a 14 year resident of this wonderful town, mother of a high school sophomore, wife, attorney and experienced candidate who challenges “It’s the way we’ve always done it.”

Standing up for what is right, fair and legal is what I am about. I listen to residents, town staff and business owners and look out for the interests of the town.

I advocated for transparency: posting minutes and recordings of meetings online; enforcing agreements; moving the election to the November ballot; redoing the outdated Public Works Manual and the 1985 Comprehensive Master Plan; applying rules equally.

Community involvement: I enjoy serving our community in several capacities: municipal judge, Grand Lake; Grand Foundation, board member; East Grand Places, Granby representative; regular volunteer at East Grand schools.

As your current town trustee, I do the work and am prepared for every meeting.

Campaign platform: My platform remains integrity, fairness and transparency. Tangible items I will prioritize:

1. Traffic calming measures on Agate to make our main street more pedestrian, bike and retail friendly.

2. True affordable housing.

3. A community college.

I look forward to continuing to work for Granby and welcome your vote. Thank you.

Rebecca Quesada

Background: I am a Colorado Native, and have called the town of Granby home for 16 years. I am married to Stephen Quesada, and together we have 3 children. I started my career in hospitality at 18 years old in Winter Park holding various positions with local property management companies, and I am currently the Rooms Division Manager at C Lazy U. I also hold a Colorado Producers license, and have worked in the insurance and financial services arena. In my spare time my husband and I enjoy our family and friends, boating on Lake Granby, fishing, hiking, and supporting our kids in their sporting events.

Community involvement: I try to volunteer alongside with my kids, and together we have volunteered time with the Granby Rec department coaching volleyball and basketball programs to elementary aged youth, as well as events with the Grand Foundation.

Campaign platform: I became interested in running for trustee after I attended a couple meetings and noticed the lack of community presence and opinions. I would like to see more community engagement; I believe the public’s input is essential to making good decisions that impact our residents. I also love my town and think this is great way of giving back to the community.

No response was received from Mary “Cathy” Tindle.