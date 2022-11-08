County clerk reports votes cast by 53% of county’s registered voters as of Tuesday morning

A voter drops off their ballot in an official drop boxes in this 2020 file photo.

Plenty of votes have already been cast before Election Day in Grand County, according to Grand County clerk and recorder Sara Rosene

This year’s midterm election has already drawn at least 5,973 votes in Grand County said Rosene. The county had received most of those votes in the mail or at drop box locations, plus about 100 in-person voters according to an email sent by Rosene around 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8.

The county currently has 11,250 active registered voters so at least 53% of registered voters in the county have already cast a ballot. Of those 1,389 were Democrats (23.3%), 2,203 were Republicans (36.9%), 2,345 were unaffiliated (39.3%) and the rest (36 voters) were members of third parties including Libertarian, Unity, American Constitution and Green.

For comparison, the 2018 midterms drew 7,908 total voters in the county out of 10,708 active registered ones for a 73.9% participation rate. The partisan split last year was 1,884 Democrats (23.8%), 3,245 Republicans (41%), 2,649 unaffiliated (33.5%) and the other 130 voters coming from third parties.

The total numbers of voters will increase throughout Election Day as votes are cast until the polls close at 7 p.m.