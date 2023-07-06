Elevation Festival brings free fun and music to Kremmling
Kremmling’s summer tradition, the sixth annual Elevation Festival, will bring live music, food and family fun July 8-9. This year’s theme is “Dare to Hope.”
The festival kicks off at West Grand High School at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 8. Attendees can enjoy free food from local vendors, bouncy houses, art, a skate park, splash pad and live music.
Saturday’s performances include Goodfoot, Sean BE, Biff Gore and Through the Storm and Confluence. Attendees can enjoy soulful lyrics, thanks to award-winning Nashville-based songwriters Michael Farren, Matt Warren and Don Poythress leading a live songwriting round.
On Sunday, there will be a worship service with an inspiring message and a free lunch. Sunday’s events will be from 10 a.m. to noon.
The faith-based festival is organized by the Kremmling Community Church, and is completely free each year thanks to an anonymous donor.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.