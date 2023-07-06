Elevation Festival brings free fun and music to Kremmling

Attendees enjoy the 2022 Elevation Festival. The free event is hosted by Kremmling Community Church and is open to everyone.

Meg Soyars/Courtesy Photo

Kremmling’s summer tradition, the sixth annual Elevation Festival, will bring live music, food and family fun July 8-9. This year’s theme is “Dare to Hope.”

The festival kicks off at West Grand High School at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 8. Attendees can enjoy free food from local vendors, bouncy houses, art, a skate park, splash pad and live music.

Saturday’s performances include Goodfoot, Sean BE, Biff Gore and Through the Storm and Confluence. Attendees can enjoy soulful lyrics, thanks to award-winning Nashville-based songwriters Michael Farren, Matt Warren and Don Poythress leading a live songwriting round.

On Sunday, there will be a worship service with an inspiring message and a free lunch. Sunday’s events will be from 10 a.m. to noon.

The faith-based festival is organized by the Kremmling Community Church, and is completely free each year thanks to an anonymous donor.