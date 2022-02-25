Elks Lodge names January Teens of the Month

Emily Osborne

Courtesy photo

Thomas Branon

Courtesy photo

Seniors Emily Osborne, of West Grand High School, and Thomas Branon, of Middle Park High School, are in the running for a Teen of the Year Scholarship after each was named Teen of the Month in January.

Mary Broyles, scholarship chair for the Idaho Springs Elks Lodge, explained that Osborne and Branon were nominated by school counselors as one of six students from each school to receive scholarship money.

Osborne is the President of Future Business Leaders of America, a six-year member of Girl Scouts, President of National Honor Society, and Student Council Co-Leader. She is a 4-year participant of Renaissance and School Play, has been on District Accountability Committee and in Band (Best of the West Honor Band for the last three years). Additionally, Osborne enjoys writing, painting, baking, cooking and reading.

Branon is a big mountain skier and participates in the Winter Park full-time ski program with several sponsorships. He tutors Middle and High School students, is a chef at a Grand County restaurant and has the Seal of Literacy from the State of Colorado, which certifies that he is Bilingual. Branon’s hobbies include mountain biking, skiing, rafting, art and drawing, skateboarding and running cross-country.

The Elks National Foundation offers an annual scholarship, for which Grand County seniors are eligible, that provides up to $50,000 for four years of college.

Osborne and Branon are two of 24 students eligible for the 2022 scholarship.

Six students are nominated by school staff from Middle Park High School, West Grand High School, Clear Creek High School and Idaho Springs High School. Each school can nominate one student per month from October to March.

Recipients will be announced in April 2022.

Other scholarships available from the Idaho Springs Elks Lodge include the C.L. Mackey and Lyle F. Wohlers scholarships. Applications for the Mackey and Wohlers scholarships can be mailed to the Idaho Springs Elks Lodge before April 1.

For more information contact a school counselor or Broyles at 303-908-1852.