Emily Warner to be honored in ceremony at Wings Over the Rockies

Emily Howell Warner

Courtesy Emily Warner Field Aviation Museum and Grand County Airport

Denver’s Wings Over the Rockies Air and Space Museum is honoring Emily Warner with a celebration of her life on July 17 featuring family and friends honoring her legacy.

Warner, who the airport in Granby is named for, is known as the first female pilot and captain of a US airline. Family and friends will share about Warner’s life and career in a ceremony starting at 9 a.m. Friday at the museum in Denver.

The ceremony is private with limited seating and attendees will be required to wear masks and social distance.

In her career, Warner flew for Frontier, Continental and the United Parcel Service, retiring with over 21,000 hours of flight time.

In 2014, she became the 15th woman to enter into the National Aviation Hall of Fame.