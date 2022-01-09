Endurance athlete to take on 24-hour ski challenge at Winter Park Resort

Athlete Andrew Gillman will attempt to ski for 24 hours straight at Winter Park Resort as a fundraiser for Global Orphan Prevention, a Colorado charity.

The event will start at 9 a.m. Saturday at the ski resort base and is open to the public.

The event is hosted by Global Orphan Prevention, a nonprofit working to prevent the orphan trade caused by economic hardship. Attendees can learn more about Global Orphan Prevention and make contributions at the event.

All donors at the site will be entered into a raffle with a variety of prizes such as Mystery Ranch backpacks, FITS socks, Opticus glacier glasses, Dermatone, Masterfit insole, private climbing adventure with Brady Robinson, fitness coaching or martial arts from Andrew Gillman and more. The giveaway is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Gillman invites members of the public to attend and ski with him. Arrive at 8 a.m. that morning for orientation or call 720-296-4138 for more details to join the challenge.

Those who would like to stay warm can also cheer Gillman on at the base. He will make frequent stops at the base during his challenge to meet and talk to supporters. There is no cost to attend.