Forest Service plans fuel reduction
The Colorado State and U.S. Forest Services, along with Denver Water, have started a fuel reduction project for 385 acres east of Fraser. Efforts began Aug. 29 and will continue into the fall.
Residents should expect log hauling along Forest Service Road 128 from Hamilton Creek to County Road 8 to Highway 40. The project, which will help moderate fire intensity in the event of a wildfire, focuses on the Fraser Valley because it is the highest priority subwatershed of the Upper Colorado River Headwaters, according to a 2013 inter-agency watershed assessment.
