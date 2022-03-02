Friends of the Lower Blue River announces new climate action director

Friends of the Lower Blue River announced Tom Koehler as the organization’s director of climate action Tuesday, March 1.

Koehler will join the nonprofit’s board of directors immediately in order to serve in the role. Koehler will work with the nonprofit’s leaders to further the organization’s climate action goals, according to a news release.

The nonprofit is currently in the first phase of its Safe Soils/Climate Resiliency Initiative in Summit and Grand counties. The goal of the initiative is to establish baseline data and recommend improvements for the health of the Lower Blue River Valley.

The first phase of research includes four ranches along the Lower Blue River, including Pass Creek Ranch, Blue Tree Ranch, Otter Creek Ranch and Blue Valley Ranch.