Tune into virtual workshop on West Slope water usage Wednesday, June 29

The Colorado River flows through the Grand Valley near Grand Junction. The Colorado River Water Conservation District is hosting a virtual, lunch-hour workshop on Wednesday, June 29 to help West Slope water users successfully navigate the funding opportunities provided by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

Brent Gardner-Smith/Aspen Journa

“How to Make it Rain When it’s not Raining – Funding Your West Slope Water Project,” is the next Zoom installment of the Colorado River District’s popular Water With Your Lunch series.

The virtual, lunch-hour workshop will be on Wednesday, June 29. The workshop’s focus is on helping West Slope water users successfully navigate the funding opportunities provided by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. A cross-discipline team of River District staff members will present information about specific funding categories as well as the how-to’s of creating a successful federal grant application.

The virtual workplace will take place from Noon to 1:15 p.m. To register for the zoom event, please visit ColoradoRiverDistrict.org/events-directory/webinars

“We know that the average water user does not have time to read every page of this law to find out how to get their project funded,” said senior water resource specialist Raquel Flinker. “We have done a lot of that work already and are looking forward to the opportunity to walk people through it and answer any questions.”

Along with a look at the federal funding categories, River District staff will also present on the recently-established Community Funding Partnership accelerator grant. This is a special funding opportunity designed to support the grant-writing, feasibility, design, preliminary environmental review, benefit analysis and engineering needed to complete federal funding applications. The deadline for this grant cycle is Aug. 1.

“Our goal with the Accelerator Grants is to help West Slope water users build competitive applications for those big federal funding opportunities,” said Amy Moyer, Director of Strategic Partnerships. “The resources are out there, and we want to make sure that the money is going to the communities who need it here in our District.”