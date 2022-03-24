Epic and Ikon passes see price increases for 2022-23 ski season

Colorado SuperChair is pictured at Breckenridge Ski Resort on opening day Nov. 12, 2021.

Breckenridge Ski Resort/Courtesy photo

Spring skiing just began, but ski resorts are already planning for next season. Epic and Ikon passes for the 2022-23 winter are now on sale, both of which have increased in price since last year.

After slashing the prices of passes last season by 20%, Vail Resorts saw more than 2.1 million Epic Passes sold , which factored into issues regarding lift lines, staff shortages and visitor complaints. The reduction brought prices to levels last seen during the 2015-16 winter season.

For the 2022-23 winter ski season, Epic officials increased the cost of passes by about 7.4%. The increase in prices is expected to help improve the experience for guests and employees.

In Colorado, Keystone Resort will bring lift service to above tree line terrain with a six-passenger lift in Bergman Bowl. The expansion will provide 555 acres of added terrain and 16 trails in the Bergman and Erikson bowls. The new lift is among 21 chairlifts that will be installed at 14 Vail-owned resorts.

The Epic Local Pass, which includes unlimited access to 29 ski areas, including Breckenridge and Keystone in Summit, will increase $43, from $583 to $626.

The Epic Pass will see an increase of $58, pushing the total from $783 during the 2021-22 season to $841 for the upcoming ski season. The Epic Pass provides access to 40 resorts, including all four of Vail Resorts’ properties in Colorado, which include Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge and Keystone. The Epic Pass also includes unlimited access to Crested Butte, Park City, Whistler Blackcomb, Heavenly, Northstar, Kirkwood, Stowe and Stevens Pass.

Alterra Mountain Co. has also increased the prices of its Ikon Pass products.

The full Ikon Pass has increased by about 8% across the board but will continue to give skiers and riders unlimited access to Copper Mountain Resort with seven days at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area in Summit County.

There are no blackout dates on the Ikon Pass, which includes access to 41 destinations outside of Summit County, including Eldora Mountain Resort, Steamboat Resort and Winter Park Resort in Colorado.

The adult and young adult Ikon Pass will increase by 8% for the 2022-23 season. The adult pass will increase to $1,079, and the young adult pass will see a price hike to $799.

The price of a pass for children ages 5-12 will increase by 6% from $319 to $339, while passes for children 4 and younger will remain the same at $149.

The Ikon Base Pass provides skiers and snowboarders with unlimited access to Copper, five days at A-Basin and access to 39 other ski areas. Blackout dates for the pass will take place from Dec. 26 to Jan. 2 and on holiday weekends before Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Presidents Day.

The adult Ikon Base pass will increase by 5.5%, from $729 to $769, while the young adult pass will increase by 3.5%, from $559 to $579.

The Ikon Base Pass for children ages 5-12 will increase by the largest margin for base passes with a 7.1% hike. The price increase moves the ticket price from $279 to $299. The Base Pass for children 4 and younger will remain fixed at $99.

The Ikon Session Pass, which provides four days of access to 30 resorts, is on sale for $419, an increase of 5% from $399 last season.

Both Epic and Ikon Passes are currently on sale and can be purchased at EpicPass.com and IkonPass.com.