Estes Park wildfire 85% contained as of Saturday

The Kruger Rock Fire burning outside Estes Park remains at 147 acres in size and is now 85% contained.

The fire broke out Tuesday morning due to a downed electric line, threatening a number of structures and forcing evacuations. No structure damage has been reported. A pilot, Marc Thor Olson, died Tuesday night while fighting the fire, and the investigation into his death is ongoing.

Some brief, light snow showers moved through the fire area Saturday morning, but little snow fell, according to the most recent update. There was a chance for more of these light snow showers throughout the day and into the night.

Officials said winds could be breezy at times, but it would be considerably less windy than Friday. Relative humidity will also be improved over Friday. The fire area could receive up to an inch of snow Saturday into the night.

Firefighters continued to improve and secure firelines Saturday, principally engaging in mop-up and working in from the fire’s edge up to 66 feet where it is safe to do so. Officials said the steep rocky terrain, heavy dead and down fuels, and snags play heavily into considerations for firefighter safety.

There will be fixed and rotor wing aircraft available Saturday to support firefighters on the ground, weather permitting. The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office lifted all evacuation notices for the fire area on Friday.