Estes Park wildfire forces evacuations

A wildfire broke out Tuesday morning in Estes Park.

The Estes Valley Fire Protection District responded to the Kruger Rock Fire just before 7 a.m. Tuesday near Little Valley and Fish Creek on the south side of Estes Park.

As of 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office reported that the blaze had grown to 75 acres. According to that update, no damage was reported yet, but the fire was threatening several structures.

Mandatory evacuation orders have been issued for the neighborhoods near the fire, along with voluntary evacuations for the surrounding areas.

Larimer County Sheriff Justin Smith said in a Tuesday morning update that first-responders’ main focus was managing the evacuation effort and sizing up the fire. He emphasized the high winds as a major factor.

A cause has not been reported.