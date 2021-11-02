Eternal Hills hosts Trunk-or-Treat, open house for new community center

After collecting candy from the trunk-or-treat in the parking lot of the Church of the Eternal Hills, visitors got to check out the new community center on Saturday.

The new youth and community center is being considered for multiple uses, and visitors got to chat about what they’d like to see in the new space during Saturday’s open house.

Following the build-out of the basement space, Church of the Eternal Hills plans to expand and upgrade its preschool in 2023. With the expansion of the school, the church hopes to offer additional community, counseling and adult education spaces.