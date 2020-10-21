Evacuations spread as East Troublesome Fire climbs ridge (w/video)

The list of evacuations tied to the East Troublesome Fire grew Wednesday night with the Grand County sheriff issuing another one for the Trail Creek Subdivision.

The newest evacuation is effective for Area I, indicated on the latest evacuation map. The evacuation comes as flames are now visible from US Highway 40, Granby and the surrounding areas.

Area I

The area east of CO Highway 125 from milepost 5 to US Highway 40, known as area E on the maps provided by the sheriff’s office, was evacuated around 4 p.m. Wednesday. US 40 will remain open, but CO Hwy 125 is closed.

Wednesday has seen significant fire activity with Red Flag conditions, including strong winds, pushing the fire east and south. Around 2:30 p.m., the fire crossed Colorado Highway 125.

The areas west of CO 125, from US Highway 40 to milepost 5, and north of US 40, from CO 125 west to Drowsy Water Ranch were evacuated Tuesday evening.

For the latest information on evacuation and pre-evacuation areas, sign up for CodeRED alerts via the app or at gcemergency.com.