Ex-employee accused of stealing from Winter Park Resort

Xavier Castillo



A former Winter Park Resort employee is facing theft charges for allegedly using a business bank account to purchase a few thousand dollars worth of construction equipment months after he had been fired.

Police responded to a report of theft by a former employee on Nov. 9 at Winter Park Resort after management officials received a call from a property owner who was having issues getting a refund for maintenance materials from Xavier M. Castillo, 33.

Management explained to police that Castillo had been fired from the resort in June. When management checked the resort’s account with their materials provider, they were informed Winter Park owed more than $3,000.

According to an arrest affidavit, all of the packages ordered through the resort’s accounts with outstanding payments were addressed to Castillo and delivered to addresses associated with him.

Invoices from between July and October on the Winter Park Resort account totaled $3,186.

Castillo was arrested on Dec. 9 and is charged with felony theft and criminal impersonation. He is scheduled to be in court on Jan. 11.