Expect law enforcement presence Wednesday in Granby

Several police department and county law enforcement agencies will be in Granby for a training exercise Wednesday.

The exercise will take place noon to 5 p.m. on Fourth Street between Agate Avenue and Jasper Court.

The public should expect to see an increased presence of both police officers and emergency vehicles in the area and nearby residents and businesses are advised the training may produce loud noise.

Training locations are identified by space availability, and routine exercises help to ensure response and police service standards provided to the community are at the highest level possible, Granby police said in a release.

On street parking on Agate Avenue will be available for local businesses, and additional parking for the Azteca restaurant can be accessed from Jasper Court with police assistance.

Door-to-door canvassing will be provided to area residents and businesses, and signage and police vehicles along with tape will be clearly posted around the training site while training is active.