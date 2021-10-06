Fake bills making rounds in Fraser Valley

According to the Fraser Winter Park Police, all of the counterfeit bills reported recently are from the 2005 series and have serial numbers that begin with the letters "KB" and end with the letter "I.“

The Fraser Winter Park Police Department and the Winter Park Fraser Chamber of Commerce are urging businesses in the valley to be extra cautious accepting $100 bills after phony money was reported by a local bank.

On Monday, the Fraser Citywide Bank reported counterfeit $100 bills had been deposited and additional businesses reached out to the police to report similar occurrences.

According to police, all of the bills reported are from the 2005 series and have serial numbers that begin with the letters “KB” and end with the letter “I.“ The bank also discovered that counterfeit detection markers were not effective on the bills.

Police are asking businesses that have received any of false Benjamins to call them at 970-722-7779.

This is the second time this year that counterfeit bills have circulated in the Fraser Valley. In March, several businesses reported an influx of fake money and police later arrested Ronald Fleagle and Aurora Desotel in connection with the forgery.

Fleagle was sentenced to two years in prison in June. Desotel is scheduled to be in court on Oct. 18.