Families help rename two trails at Granby Ranch

Families toast champagne and hot chocolate to celebrate the renaming of two trails at Granby Ranch. Mel’s and Gui’s are now known as So Lucky and Wild Ride, respectively. Granby Ranch community members suggested the name changes.

Granby Ranch/Courtesy photos

Granby Ranch has renamed two trails on the resort’s East Mountain with the help of the community.

Mel’s is now known as So Lucky and Gui’s is now Wild Ride, according to an announcement from Granby Ranch. The trails were christened Wednesday after the resort hosted a contest over the last year in partnership with the Granby Ranch Conservancy Ski Committee.

Families of the Granby Ranch Conservancy homeowner community submitted 31 potential names. Five lucky winners were recognized for their creative efforts at a ribbon cutting ceremony on the mountain, culminating in a champagne and hot cocoa at the base area.

The Slucki family came up with the name So Lucky to replace Mel’s. The name is a play on words between So Lucky and their family name, Slucki.



Callen and Finley Hildenbrand, ages 8 and 10, noted that the trail Gui’s was a little bumpy and more difficult than other green trails on which they’d skied. Inspired by the terrain and Finley’s love for riding horses, they decided Wild Ride was the ideal name.

“Granby Ranch has always been our family’s happy place, so it is really special for the kids to be able to name this trail and have had a hand in something that will always be here,” Micah Hildenbrand said in the announcement. “We had a blast at the trail renaming ceremony and we’re excited to see all the other changes happening here.”

Twelve-year-old Bayla, 12-year-old Nathan, and 10-year-old Haddie Slucki came up with the name So Lucky to replace Mel’s. They explained how picking the name So Lucky for the trail was an easy decision for their family as they have always used the play on words between So Lucky and their family name, Slucki.

“It’s not often a trail — let alone two —get a new identity, and it was such a fun exercise with the Granby Ranch Conservancy community to generate trail names that so perfectly match the mountain and the community we all love,” General Manager Jace Wirth said.

With a fresh vision and new ownership, Granby Ranch has launched a strategic initiative — Granby Ranch Rising — that encompasses a host of near and long-term improvements, a reinvigorated spirit and a revitalized commitment to the resort. Granby Ranch has spent over $4 million on improvements to enhance the guest experience this winter and resort officials say there are more plans to come.